duplicate grants
Proposed NIH Grant Cap Criticized
Diana Kwon
| Jun 8, 2017
| 2 min read
Update: The agency announced it will ditch the proposal, and set up a fund for early- to mid-career scientists instead.
One Project, Two Grants?
Dan Cossins
| Jan 31, 2013
| 2 min read
A new analysis reveals that US funding agencies may sometimes pay for the same project twice, leading to calls for greater oversight of grant duplication.
Double Grants, Double Trouble
Sabrina Richards
| Feb 8, 2012
| 1 min read
Observers see grant application fraud as evidence that tighter controls preventing duplicate funding are necessary.
