Symmetrical Eyes Indicate Dyslexia
Ruth Williams | Oct 18, 2017 | 4 min read
People who read normally tend to have one dominant eye while people with dyslexia do not, research shows.
Deconstructing Dyslexia
Tracy Vence | Dec 5, 2013 | 3 min read
Adults with dyslexia may have trouble reading because of a dysfunctional connection between language-processing areas of their brains.
Playing for Words
Edyta Zielinska | Feb 28, 2013 | 3 min read
Children with dyslexia have an easier time learning to read after playing action video games that don’t incorporate reading.
Hearing Through the Chaos
Nsikan Akpan | Feb 21, 2013 | 3 min read
Using Bluetooth devices in classrooms reverses dyslexia and improves reading ability.
