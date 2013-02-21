ADVERTISEMENT
dyslexia
dyslexia
Symmetrical Eyes Indicate Dyslexia
Ruth Williams
| Oct 18, 2017
| 4 min read
People who read normally tend to have one dominant eye while people with dyslexia do not, research shows.
The Scientist on The Pulse #1
Kerry Grens
| Dec 13, 2013
| 1 min read
Kerry Grens updates the latest science news for December 13, 2013
Week in Review: December 2–6
Tracy Vence
| Dec 6, 2013
| 3 min read
Oldest hominin DNA sequence; visualizing dyslexia; testing CRISPR; cancer and autoimmunity
Deconstructing Dyslexia
Tracy Vence
| Dec 5, 2013
| 3 min read
Adults with dyslexia may have trouble reading because of a dysfunctional connection between language-processing areas of their brains.
Playing for Words
Edyta Zielinska
| Feb 28, 2013
| 3 min read
Children with dyslexia have an easier time learning to read after playing action video games that don’t incorporate reading.
Hearing Through the Chaos
Nsikan Akpan
| Feb 21, 2013
| 3 min read
Using Bluetooth devices in classrooms reverses dyslexia and improves reading ability.
