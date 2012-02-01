education reform

ADVERTISEMENT
Arizona Moves to Alter Wording About Evolution in Education
Catherine Offord
| May 25, 2018
| 2 min read
Proposed changes to the state’s school science standards would emphasize that parts of the theory are “not proven.”
Government Nixes Teaching Evolution in Turkish Schools
Aggie Mika
| Jun 23, 2017
| 1 min read
Students will not learn the theory in primary and secondary schools nationwide.
Does Education Boost Health?
Sabrina Richards
| May 15, 2012
| 1 min read
An examination of Swedish health and educational records suggests that more schooling results in healthier adults.
Learning by Doing
Sarah L. Simmons
| Feb 1, 2012
| 5 min read
Having freshmen perform research doesn’t just improve undergraduate learning, it convinces more students to become science majors.
