  3. education reform

Arizona Moves to Alter Wording About Evolution in Education
Catherine Offord | May 25, 2018 | 2 min read
Proposed changes to the state’s school science standards would emphasize that parts of the theory are “not proven.”
Government Nixes Teaching Evolution in Turkish Schools
Aggie Mika | Jun 23, 2017 | 1 min read
Students will not learn the theory in primary and secondary schools nationwide. 
Does Education Boost Health?
Sabrina Richards | May 15, 2012 | 1 min read
An examination of Swedish health and educational records suggests that more schooling results in healthier adults.
Learning by Doing
Sarah L. Simmons | Feb 1, 2012 | 5 min read
Having freshmen perform research doesn’t just improve undergraduate learning, it convinces more students to become science majors.
