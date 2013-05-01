ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
The Hunt for Electrically Active Microbes
A new portable instrument could help to lure useful bugs in from the wild.
The Hunt for Electrically Active Microbes
The Hunt for Electrically Active Microbes
A new portable instrument could help to lure useful bugs in from the wild.
A new portable instrument could help to lure useful bugs in from the wild.
Home
Subjects
Electromicrobiology
Electromicrobiology
Future Homes May Have Bioreactive Walls
Benjamin Skuse
| May 1, 2017
| 4 min read
Researchers are redesigning the humble brick to produce electricity, to clean water and air, and to harvest valuable compounds.
Cullen Buie Parses Pathogens With Passion
Andy Extance
| Aug 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, MIT. Age: 34
We're All Connected
Mary Beth Aberlin
| May 1, 2013
| 3 min read
A look at some of biology’s communication networks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT