ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
The Hunt for Electrically Active Microbes
A new portable instrument could help to lure useful bugs in from the wild.
The Hunt for Electrically Active Microbes
The Hunt for Electrically Active Microbes
A new portable instrument could help to lure useful bugs in from the wild.
A new portable instrument could help to lure useful bugs in from the wild.
Home
Subjects
electron transfer
electron transfer
Live Wires
Mohamed Y. El-Naggar and Steven E. Finkel
| May 1, 2013
| 10+ min read
Discoveries of microbial communities that transfer electrons between cells and across relatively long distances are launching a new field of microbiology.
Electric Microbe Hairs
Mohamed Y. El-Naggar and Steven E. Finkel
| Apr 30, 2013
| 1 min read
USC researcher Mohamed El-Naggar demonstrates how some bacteria grow electrical wires that allow them to link up in big biological circuits.
Electron Shuffle
Mohamed Y. El-Naggar and Steven E. Finkel
| Apr 30, 2013
| 1 min read
Shewanella
bacteria generate energy for survival by transporting electrons to nearby mineral surfaces.
Bacterial Conduit
Mohamed Y. El-Naggar and Steven E. Finkel
| Apr 30, 2013
| 1 min read
Desulfobulbaceae bacteria were recently discovered to form centimeter-long cables, containing thousands of cells that share an outer membrane.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT