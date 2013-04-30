electron transfer

ADVERTISEMENT
probe alkaline pools
The Hunt for Electrically Active Microbes
A new portable instrument could help to lure useful bugs in from the wild.
Live Wires
Mohamed Y. El-Naggar and Steven E. Finkel | May 1, 2013 | 10+ min read
Discoveries of microbial communities that transfer electrons between cells and across relatively long distances are launching a new field of microbiology.
Electric Microbe Hairs
Mohamed Y. El-Naggar and Steven E. Finkel | Apr 30, 2013 | 1 min read
USC researcher Mohamed El-Naggar demonstrates how some bacteria grow electrical wires that allow them to link up in big biological circuits.
Electron Shuffle
Mohamed Y. El-Naggar and Steven E. Finkel | Apr 30, 2013 | 1 min read
Shewanella bacteria generate energy for survival by transporting electrons to nearby mineral surfaces.
Bacterial Conduit
Mohamed Y. El-Naggar and Steven E. Finkel | Apr 30, 2013 | 1 min read
Desulfobulbaceae bacteria were recently discovered to form centimeter-long cables, containing thousands of cells that share an outer membrane.
