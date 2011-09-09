ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Digital DNA Detection
A CRISPR-based electronic sensor flags target DNA sequences at high speed.
Digital DNA Detection
Digital DNA Detection
A CRISPR-based electronic sensor flags target DNA sequences at high speed.
A CRISPR-based electronic sensor flags target DNA sequences at high speed.
Home
Subjects
electronics
electronics
Image of the Day: Imposter Neurons
Carolyn Wilke
| Mar 1, 2019
| 1 min read
Researchers have implanted electronics masquerading as neurons in the brains of mice.
Wired Flower
Karen Zusi
| Nov 24, 2015
| 2 min read
Researchers use a conducting polymer to construct circuits inside plant cuttings in a proof-of-concept study.
Wireless Charger Could Power Implants
Kerry Grens
| May 21, 2014
| 1 min read
A new technology allows for charging up tiny electronics from a distance, perhaps powering devices deeply embedded within tissue.
Next Generation: Sensor-Laden Sheath to Monitor the Heart
Daniel Cossins
| Feb 25, 2014
| 3 min read
A flexible, sensor-loaded membrane that fits snugly around the heart provides high-resolution monitoring of multiple cardiac health markers.
Next Generation: Single Molecule Motor
Kerry Grens
| Sep 9, 2011
| 3 min read
Chemists design the first electrically-driven motor made from just one small molecule.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT