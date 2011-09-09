ADVERTISEMENT
RNA cas9
Digital DNA Detection
A CRISPR-based electronic sensor flags target DNA sequences at high speed.
Digital DNA Detection
Digital DNA Detection

A CRISPR-based electronic sensor flags target DNA sequences at high speed.

A CRISPR-based electronic sensor flags target DNA sequences at high speed.

Image of the Day: Imposter Neurons
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 1, 2019 | 1 min read
Researchers have implanted electronics masquerading as neurons in the brains of mice.
Wired Flower
Karen Zusi | Nov 24, 2015 | 2 min read
Researchers use a conducting polymer to construct circuits inside plant cuttings in a proof-of-concept study.
Wireless Charger Could Power Implants
Kerry Grens | May 21, 2014 | 1 min read
A new technology allows for charging up tiny electronics from a distance, perhaps powering devices deeply embedded within tissue.
Next Generation: Sensor-Laden Sheath to Monitor the Heart
Daniel Cossins | Feb 25, 2014 | 3 min read
A flexible, sensor-loaded membrane that fits snugly around the heart provides high-resolution monitoring of multiple cardiac health markers.
Next Generation: Single Molecule Motor
Kerry Grens | Sep 9, 2011 | 3 min read
Chemists design the first electrically-driven motor made from just one small molecule.
