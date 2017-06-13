Emmanuel Macron

ADVERTISEMENT
The Year in Science Policy
Kerry Grens | Dec 15, 2017 | 3 min read
How a new administration in the U.S. affected scientists around the world throughout 2017
French Scientists Question Macron’s Climate Pledge to the U.S.
Aggie Mika | Jun 13, 2017 | 2 min read
Rather than offering grant funds to US researchers, some French researchers wish Macron would commit to funding domestic labs. 
