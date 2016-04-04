ADVERTISEMENT
White mouse at the edge of a desk
The Heart Can Directly Influence Our Emotions
Researchers find that an increased heart rate can induce anxiety in mice, given the right context.
The Heart Can Directly Influence Our Emotions
The Heart Can Directly Influence Our Emotions

Researchers find that an increased heart rate can induce anxiety in mice, given the right context.

Researchers find that an increased heart rate can induce anxiety in mice, given the right context.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. emotions

emotions

A collection of images from previous neuroscience articles, including those of an octopus in a chamber, artistic renditions of a brain, brain scans, and an image of neural connections in vitro.
Our Favorite Neuroscience Stories of 2022
Dan Robitzski | Dec 28, 2022 | 4 min read
This year, neuroscience researchers made important discoveries related to how neurodegeneration attacks the human brain, hooked cultured neurons up to machinery to teach them to play a video game, and more.
Photo of Steve Ramirez
Steve Ramirez Reshapes Memories in the Brains of Mice
Dan Robitzski | Nov 1, 2022 | 3 min read
The Boston University neuroscientist wants to take the edge off traumatic memories by manipulating how they’re processed in the brain.
A black dog with tearful eyes looks at the camera
Dogs Cry Tears of Joy: Study
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Aug 22, 2022 | 6 min read
Pet dogs produce a larger volume of tears when they are reunited with their owners than with acquaintances, possibly because of surging oxytocin levels—findings that could be the first evidence of emotional crying in nonhuman animals.
Illustration of the cerebellum&nbsp;
Infographic: The Cerebellum’s Many Roles Beyond Motor Control
Diana Kwon | Aug 15, 2022 | 2 min read
Researchers have discovered that the small structure is involved in language, emotion, and many other high-order brain processes.
The brain&#39;s cerebellum
The Cerebellum’s Functions in Cognition, Emotion, and More
Diana Kwon | Aug 15, 2022 | 10+ min read
Once thought of as a mere motor coordination center, the “little brain” is now appreciated as participating in higher neurological processes.
Octopus in tank lined with black dots
Do Invertebrates Have Emotions?
Natalia Mesa, PhD | May 26, 2022 | 10+ min read
And how do scientists go about answering that question?
Giannina Descalzi
Giannina Descalzi Studies the Factors Underlying Chronic Pain
Natalia Mesa, PhD | May 16, 2022 | 3 min read
The University of Guelph neuroscientist is scoping out the brain regions and genes that change as a consequence of pain that lasts for months or even years.
3D rendered illustration of a brain with signal waves in background to show the concept of consciousness
Book Excerpt from Feeling & Knowing
Antonio Damasio | Nov 1, 2021 | 4 min read
In Chapter 1, “On Being,” author Antonio Damasio outlines the dawn of consciousness.
Rendering of an iceberg
Opinion: Being, Feeling, and Knowing: Our Path to Consciousness
Antonio Damasio | Nov 1, 2021 | 3 min read
The idea that minds and consciousness might be generated by the nervous system alone is false.
Screams Communicate Human Emotions
Phil Jaekl | Jul 1, 2021 | 5 min read
A group of self-styled screamologists are sifting through the noisiness of nonverbal human vocalizations and finding previously undemonstrated forms of communication.
Neurological Correlates Allow Us to Predict Human Behavior
Paul J. Zak | Oct 1, 2020 | 10+ min read
A combination of factors, from oxytocin release as an indicator of emotional investment to cortisol and other hormones that correlate with attention, can forecast what people will do after an experience.
Facial Expressions Decoded in Mice
Ruth Williams | Apr 2, 2020 | 3 min read
A combination of videography, machine learning, and brain imaging has identified facial expressions and neural activity patterns in mice that are associated with their emotions.
Secrets in the Brains of People Who Have Committed Murder
Nicoletta Lanese | Nov 1, 2019 | 5 min read
MRI scans from more than 800 incarcerated men pinpoint distinct structural features of people who have committed homicide, compared with those who carried out other crimes.
Karaoke-Sleep Study Links Disrupted REM With Poor Memory Processing
Katarina Zimmer | Jul 11, 2019 | 5 min read
An unusual experiment suggests that interrupted REM sleep can interfere with the amygdala’s ability to process emotional memories overnight—in this case, the distressing memories of listening to oneself sing out of tune.
Goats Prefer Happy Human Faces
Jef Akst | Dec 1, 2018 | 4 min read
Like dogs and horses, goats can discern happy from angry facial expressions. But whether these animals possess empathy remains unclear.
Abundant Neurogenesis Found in Adult Humans’ Hippocampi
Ashley Yeager | Apr 5, 2018 | 4 min read
Researchers identified thousands of immature neurons in the brain region, countering a recent result showing little, if any, signs of neurogenesis.
Different Alcoholic Drinks Tied to Different Moods
Catherine Offord | Nov 21, 2017 | 2 min read
An online survey finds that people report feeling most relaxed with a glass of red wine or beer, and most aggressive when drinking spirits.
Exploring Emotional Contagion
Tanya Lewis | May 24, 2016 | 3 min read
Researchers are beginning to pinpoint the mechanisms by which emotions can be “spread” among people.
Visualizing Interpersonal Connection
Tanya Lewis | Apr 4, 2016 | 4 min read
People are attracted to others whose emotions they feel they can easily understand, according to a neuroimaging study.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT