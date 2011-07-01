ADVERTISEMENT
endosomes
Researchers Identify Clue to Asymmetric Cell Division
Shawna Williams
| Sep 1, 2017
| 3 min read
Phosphorylation of a surface protein on endosomes is key to the organelles’ uneven distribution in daughter cells.
Infographic: Why Not All Cell Divisions Are Equal
Shawna Williams
| Aug 31, 2017
| 1 min read
Phosphorylation of a protein called Sara found on the surface of endosomes appears to be a key regulator of asymmetric splitting in fruit flies.
The Enigmatic Membrane
Muriel Mari, Sharon A. Tooze, and Fulvio Reggiori
| Feb 1, 2012
| 10+ min read
Despite years of research, the longstanding mystery of where the autophagosome gets its double lipid bilayers is not much clearer.
Exosome Explosion
Clotilde Théry
| Jul 1, 2011
| 10 min read
These small membrane vesicles do much more than clean up a cell’s trash—they also carry signals to distant parts of the body, where they can impact multiple dimensions of cellular life.
Exosome Basics
Clotilde ThÃ©ry and Clotilde ThÃ©ry
| Jul 1, 2011
| 1 min read
Exosomes are small membrane vesicles secreted by most cell types. Internal vesicles form by the inward budding of cellular compartments known as multivesicular endosomes (MVE).
