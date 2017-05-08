ADVERTISEMENT
Long-Delayed EPA Report Details Dire Nature of Climate Disaster
The Climate Change Indicators site was not updated during Donald Trump's presidency.
Long-Delayed EPA Report Details Dire Nature of Climate Disaster
Long-Delayed EPA Report Details Dire Nature of Climate Disaster
The Climate Change Indicators site was not updated during Donald Trump’s presidency.
The Climate Change Indicators site was not updated during Donald Trump’s presidency.
Home
Subjects
Environmental Protection Agency
Environmental Protection Agency
EPA Purges Trump Administration’s Science Advisors
Lisa Winter
| Apr 1, 2021
| 2 min read
The agency says that to “reset” the advisory boards and bolster “scientific integrity,” more than 40 advisors appointed during former President Donald Trump’s tenure have been let go.
A Federal Judge Ditches EPA’s Science Transparency Rule
Asher Jones
| Feb 8, 2021
| 2 min read
The Trump-era regulation, which allowed certain studies to be downplayed in the development of environmental regulations, drew sharp criticism from scientists and environmental groups.
EPA Finalizes Much-Criticized “Transparency” Rule
Shawna Williams
| Jan 5, 2021
| 3 min read
The regulation, which requires that the agency give preference to dose-response studies in which the underlying data are available, could downplay findings key to defining the dangers of pollution.
EPA Protections Relaxed During Coronavirus Pandemic
Amy Schleunes
| Mar 27, 2020
| 2 min read
Citing potential worker shortages and the effects of restricted travel and social distancing, the Environmental Protection Agency announced a “sweeping suspension” of environmental regulations that some say gives companies free rein to pollute.
EPA Plans Modifications to Controversial Transparency Proposal
Shawna Williams
| Nov 12, 2019
| 2 min read
The changes would further restrict which scientific findings can be used in drafting regulations.
Poet of the Sea, 1940s–1950s
Ashley Yeager
| Nov 1, 2019
| 3 min read
Most know Rachel Carson for her work on the dangers of chemical pollutants, but the writer’s earlier prose took readers on a tour of a mysterious underwater world.
EPA Cancels Registrations for 12 Neonicotinoid Pesticides
Chia-Yi Hou
| May 31, 2019
| 2 min read
The companies that market the products, Syngenta, Valent, and Bayer, are allowed to sell existing stock of the chemicals until 2020.
Industry-Funded Pesticide Data Problematic, Study Shows
Anna Azvolinsky
| Nov 27, 2018
| 5 min read
Scrutinizing a company’s study on a widely used pesticide, chlorpyrifos, academic researchers find shortcomings in analyses and public disclosures of results.
Trump to Nominate Andrew Wheeler for EPA Head
Shawna Williams
| Nov 16, 2018
| 2 min read
If confirmed, the acting administrator and former coal lobbyist will permanently replace former boss Scott Pruitt.
EPA Postpones Decision on Rule to Restrict Scientific Input
Jef Akst
| Oct 19, 2018
| 2 min read
It will be more than a year before the agency institutes or rejects the controversial changes proposed by former EPA head Scott Pruitt.
Proposed EPA “Transparency” Rule Criticized
Shawna Williams
| Jul 18, 2018
| 1 min read
Opponents of the guidelines, which would bar results of many public health studies from use in policy making, include scientific and healthcare organizations.
Supreme Court Nominee Draws Concern from Environmentalists
Catherine Offord
| Jul 10, 2018
| 2 min read
President Trump’s pick, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, has often opposed court involvement in environmental and health regulations.
Scott Pruitt Steps Down From EPA
Bob Grant
| Jul 5, 2018
| 1 min read
The embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator resigns amid persistent questions about his ethics and use of taxpayer dollars.
Pressure Mounts for EPA’s Scott Pruitt to Quit
Catherine Offord
| Jun 14, 2018
| 2 min read
Republicans and conservative media outlets are turning on the agency administrator as allegations of ethical misconduct and excessive spending pile up.
Hundreds of EPA Workers Leave the Agency
Aggie Mika
| Sep 6, 2017
| 2 min read
Buyouts offered to more than 1,200 Environmental Protection Agency employees prompted the surge in departures.
EPA Requires Political Approval of Grants
Aggie Mika
| Sep 6, 2017
| 2 min read
An aide to President Donald Trump has final say over grants at the Environmental Protection Agency and has nixed close to $2 million of the agency’s awards.
Trump Nominates Toxicologist for Key EPA Position
Diana Kwon
| Jul 19, 2017
| 2 min read
Michael Dourson, a former staffer at the Environmental Protection Agency, has controversial ties to industry.
EPA and Interior Department Overhaul Scientific Advisory Boards
Aggie Mika
| May 8, 2017
| 2 min read
In an effort to split from the Obama administration, EPA replaces scientists from a central advisory board while the Interior department freezes 200 plus advisory groups.
