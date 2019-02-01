ADVERTISEMENT
environmentalism
environmentalism
Adriana Hoffmann, Botanist and Environmentalist, Dies at Age 82
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Apr 18, 2022
| 4 min read
Hoffmann traveled through Chile cataloging its rare flora. Later, she fought to defend the country’s forests from commercial deforestation.
Global Temperatures to Top Paris Agreement Limit by 2060: Report
Annie Melchor
| Aug 9, 2021
| 3 min read
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says some changes are already irreversible, and warns of even more dire ramifications if global carbon emissions aren’t reduced immediately.
The First Step Towards a "Hydrogen Society" in the Kansai Region
The Union of Kansai Governments
| Jul 6, 2021
| 3 min read
Introducing two large-scale projects designed to demonstrate the potential for creating, transporting, storing, and using hydrogen in society.
Roadmap for Establishing a Hydrogen Supply Chain in the Kansai Area (Japan)
The Union of Kansai Governments
| Jun 29, 2021
| 2 min read
Bringing out the potential of the Kansai area through the conception and implementation of a "hydrogen society".
“The Environment” Is Only 70 Years Old
Paul Warde, Libby Robin, and Sverker Sörlin
| Feb 1, 2019
| 3 min read
A new book traces the surprisingly short history of the environment as a shared conceptual construct.
