A number of rare diseases show unique epigenetic patterns across the genome, a feature researchers have now exploited to build a diagnostic tool.

Researchers Analyze Epigenetic Signatures to Diagnose Rare Diseases

Researchers Analyze Epigenetic Signatures to Diagnose Rare Diseases

A number of rare diseases show unique epigenetic patterns across the genome, a feature researchers have now exploited to build a diagnostic tool.

A number of rare diseases show unique epigenetic patterns across the genome, a feature researchers have now exploited to build a diagnostic tool.