  3. erosion

erosion

coral erosion bioerosion maui hawaii nitrogen isotopes wastewater
Image of the Day: Eroded Coral
Chia-Yi Hou | Apr 11, 2019 | 1 min read
Coral reefs near Maui, Hawaii, show signs of erosion due to excess nutrients from wastewater.
two photos with contour lines showing changes in shoreline
Image of the Day: Landscaping
Shawna Williams | Oct 15, 2018 | 1 min read
Hurricane Florence reshaped the shoreline near Beaufort, North Carolina.
Invasive Species Aids Salt Marshes
Kate Yandell | Apr 8, 2013 | 2 min read
Ailing Cape Cod marshes are recovering with the arrival of European green crabs.
