ethnobotany

Consilience, Episode 3: Cancer, Obscured
Ben Andrew Henry
| Apr 14, 2017
| 7 min read
Ben Henry explores the science behind a deep-fried cancer scare and traditional treatments that may shrink tumors.
Capsule Reviews
Annie Gottlieb
| Apr 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Leopold, The Drunken Botanist, Beautiful Whale,
and
Between Man and Beast
Rethinking Herbal Medicine
Beth Marie Mole
| Sep 10, 2012
| 3 min read
A phylogenetic study of traditional plant remedies could aid drug development.
