ethnobotany

Consilience, Episode 3: Cancer, Obscured
Ben Andrew Henry | Apr 14, 2017 | 7 min read
Ben Henry explores the science behind a deep-fried cancer scare and traditional treatments that may shrink tumors.
Capsule Reviews
Annie Gottlieb | Apr 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Leopold, The Drunken Botanist, Beautiful Whale, and Between Man and Beast
Rethinking Herbal Medicine
Beth Marie Mole | Sep 10, 2012 | 3 min read
A phylogenetic study of traditional plant remedies could aid drug development.
