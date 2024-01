The materials are a previously unaccounted-for source of methane and ethylene, researchers find.

Plastics Emit Greenhouse Gases as They Degrade

Plastics Emit Greenhouse Gases as They Degrade

Plastics Emit Greenhouse Gases as They Degrade

The materials are a previously unaccounted-for source of methane and ethylene, researchers find.

The materials are a previously unaccounted-for source of methane and ethylene, researchers find.