Notable Science Quotes
The Scientist Staff | Apr 1, 2017 | 2 min read
Eugene Garfield, the cancer moonshot, employee genetic testing, and more
TS Picks: Remembering Eugene Garfield
Joshua A. Krisch | Feb 27, 2017 | 2 min read
A look back at the contributions of The Scientist’s founder, scientometrics pioneer Eugene Garfield (1925–2017)
Scientometrics Pioneer Eugene Garfield Dies
The Scientist Staff | Feb 27, 2017 | 4 min read
Eugene Garfield, founder of the Institute for Scientific Information and The Scientist, has passed away at age 91.
An Evolutionary History
Mary Beth Aberlin | Oct 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Celebrating 30 years and a resurrection
SCI Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Bob Grant | May 14, 2014 | 2 min read
The world’s first systematic citation index celebrates a golden milestone this year.
