Home
Subjects
Eugene Garfield
Eugene Garfield
Notable Science Quotes
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 1, 2017
| 2 min read
Eugene Garfield, the cancer moonshot, employee genetic testing, and more
TS Picks: Remembering Eugene Garfield
Joshua A. Krisch
| Feb 27, 2017
| 2 min read
A look back at the contributions of
The Scientist’
s founder, scientometrics pioneer Eugene Garfield (1925–2017)
Scientometrics Pioneer Eugene Garfield Dies
The Scientist
Staff
| Feb 27, 2017
| 4 min read
Eugene Garfield, founder of the Institute for Scientific Information and
The Scientist,
has passed away at age 91.
An Evolutionary History
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Oct 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Celebrating 30 years and a resurrection
SCI Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Bob Grant
| May 14, 2014
| 2 min read
The world’s first systematic citation index celebrates a golden milestone this year.
