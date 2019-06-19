ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of a shallow, drying pond blocked off by a low fence in a hilly grassland with trees in the background.
Severe Drought, Heat Upended Research This Summer
Researchers scramble to adapt as bouts of severe heat and aridity increasingly become the norm.
A close up of filing folders with tabs that read "funding," "grants," and "projects"
Agreement Reached on Research Assessment Reforms
Sophie Fessl, PhD | Aug 19, 2022 | 5 min read
The document, which was facilitated by the European Commission, establishes new benchmarks regarding how research assessments should be performed.
white squiggles on black background
Opinion: Manuscripts and Art Support Archaeological Evidence that Syphilis Was in Europe Long Before Explorers Could Have Brought It Home from the Americas
Marylynn Salmon, The Conversation | Jul 13, 2022 | 5 min read
Multiple lines of evidence contradict the idea that the disease came to Europe via trans-Atlantic exchange.
Euro coin against a union jack flag
EU Cancels Funding for UK Researchers in Ongoing Brexit Fallout
Catherine Offord | Jul 6, 2022 | 2 min read
More than 100 grants previously approved for applicants in Britain have been scrapped amid a continuing dispute over the UK’s refusal to fully implement trade arrangements made when the country left the European Union.
Man looking up at a telescope
Professors at Bombed Kharkiv University Struggle to Continue Their Work
Stefan Weichert | Jun 2, 2022 | 5 min read
With the Russian army nearby, faculty at V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University in Ukraine are trying to return to normal.
Illustration of SARS-CoV-2 virus in red and blue
Scientists Investigate Omicron Subvariant BA.2
Catherine Offord | Jan 28, 2022 | 2 min read
This strain of SARS-CoV-2 is causing new outbreaks in Europe and Asia and may spread slightly faster than the better-known BA.1 Omicron subvariant, although it’s too early to say for sure.
two quails
Chromosomal Rearrangement Linked to Less Mobile Quail
Chloe Tenn | Dec 7, 2021 | 5 min read
The Scientist interviews evolutionary biologist Carles Vilà about how a large genomic inversion detected in common quail affects the birds’ physical characteristics and migratory behaviors.
Hand drawing a red line between the UK and the rest of the European Union. Concept of Brexit.
How Brexit Is Transforming the UK’s STEM Community
Katarina Zimmer | Nov 1, 2021 | 8 min read
Scientists face the ramifications of the country’s departure from the European Union, from delays in laboratory supplies to difficulties hiring international students and faculty.
Colored Genetic Code DNA Molecule Structure stock photo
Genetic Risks for Depression Differ Between Ancestral Groups
Chloe Tenn | Oct 19, 2021 | 4 min read
A large genome-wide association study in East Asians uncovers novel genetic links to depression, calling attention to the consequences of underrepresentation of non-European groups in genetic research data.
black and white image of an open combination lock with a globe in the middle
As Plan S Takes Effect, Some Anticipate Inequitable Outcomes
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Aug 3, 2021 | 7 min read
The plan’s signatories seek to make the results of their funded research available to all, but some scientists say the transition to open access has led to climbing publication fees and could exacerbate global disparities.
headshot of Maria Leptin in a black sweater with white background
Maria Leptin Appointed President of European Research Council
Shawna Williams | Jul 7, 2021 | 1 min read
The funding agency for basic research had been led by an interim president for more than a year.
Biopharma Looks to the Netherlands as European Hub
Jef Akst | Feb 1, 2021 | 7 min read
The recent move of the European Medicines Agency from London to Amsterdam is a reflection of the city’s vibrant life sciences and health sector and supporting industries.
Opinion: Europe Is Sinking Biotech—Again
Robert Paarlberg | Feb 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Scientifically groundless regulations could undercut the potential of gene-edited crops, much as they have with GMOs.
Ancient Grains Hint at Prehistoric Beer Brewing
Amanda Heidt | Sep 1, 2020 | 4 min read
Microscopic analysis of charred, shapeless lumps from archaeological sites revealed ancient cereal grains that may have undergone malting to make beer.
Initiative Recruits Scientist-Volunteers to Aid COVID-19 Research
Shawna Williams | Jul 6, 2020 | 4 min read
Born of researchers’ frustration with not being able to contribute during the pandemic, Crowdfight COVID-19 has matched hundreds of SARS-CoV-2 projects with people who can help.
European Research Council President Resigns
Amy Schleunes | Apr 8, 2020 | 3 min read
Mauro Ferrari says the organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is inadequate, but ERC members claim his proposals didn’t align with the mission of the council.
Opinion: Taking the Pulse of Horizon Europe
Marc Baiget Francesch | Feb 17, 2020 | 4 min read
The plan to revitalize the European innovation landscape is entering a transition.
Image of the Day: Kobe the Vulture
Amy Schleunes | Feb 11, 2020 | 1 min read
A newly hatched bearded vulture chick is part of an effort to reintroduce the declining species across Europe.
measles in europ European region WHO emergency action number of cases 2019 first half more than 2018
Europe Had 90,000 Measles Cases in First Half of 2019
Chia-Yi Hou | Aug 30, 2019 | 2 min read
The number of measles cases this year is already more than all of the cases reported in 2018.
Wellcome Trust study vaccine attitude safety effectiveness Europe France trust vaccines
Study Finds Low Trust in Vaccines in Europe
Chia-Yi Hou | Jun 19, 2019 | 2 min read
Just half of respondents in Eastern Europe agree that vaccines are safe.
