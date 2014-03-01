ADVERTISEMENT
exobiology
Speaking of Science 2015
Bob Grant
| Dec 30, 2015
| 3 min read
A year’s worth of noteworthy quotes
Earth’s “Cousin” Found
Bob Grant
| Apr 21, 2014
| 2 min read
Researchers pinpoint a distant planet that may be the right size and temperature to support liquid water and life.
Summoned From the Depths
Anna Azvolinsky
| Mar 1, 2014
| 8 min read
Geobiologist Roger Summons analyzes organic material in rocks found deep inside Earth, looking for evidence of how life originated and evolved on our planet—and possibly on Mars.
