exobiology

Speaking of Science 2015
Bob Grant | Dec 30, 2015 | 3 min read
A year’s worth of noteworthy quotes
Earth’s “Cousin” Found
Bob Grant | Apr 21, 2014 | 2 min read
Researchers pinpoint a distant planet that may be the right size and temperature to support liquid water and life.
Summoned From the Depths
Anna Azvolinsky | Mar 1, 2014 | 8 min read
Geobiologist Roger Summons analyzes organic material in rocks found deep inside Earth, looking for evidence of how life originated and evolved on our planet—and possibly on Mars.
 
