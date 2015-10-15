exothermic

ADVERTISEMENT
Elena Rybak-Akimova, Chemical Kinetics Expert, Dies
Jim Daley | Mar 16, 2018 | 2 min read
The chemist examined the role of activated oxygen molecules in biological processes.
Taking a Dino’s Temperature
Bob Grant | Oct 15, 2015 | 2 min read
Researchers develop a method for estimating the body temperatures of long-extinct species, and suggest that dinosaurs operated somewhere between endothermy and exothermy.
