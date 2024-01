The Yale biologist says that organisms’ behavior, physiology, and morphology engage in a constant “evolutionary dance.”

Martha Muñoz Uncovers the Drivers and Dampers of Biodiversity

Martha Muñoz Uncovers the Drivers and Dampers of Biodiversity

Martha Muñoz Uncovers the Drivers and Dampers of Biodiversity

The Yale biologist says that organisms’ behavior, physiology, and morphology engage in a constant “evolutionary dance.”

The Yale biologist says that organisms’ behavior, physiology, and morphology engage in a constant “evolutionary dance.”