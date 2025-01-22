extracellular vesicles

Silvery-purple spheres are released from the surface of a cell against a blue background.

Extracellular Vesicles: How the Body’s Text Message System Affects Health and Disease

Photo of John Calhoun crouches within his rodent utopia-turned-dystopia

Universe 25 Experiment

Image of a collage with human hands working with desktop icons in a collage style.

q.e.d: An AI Tool for Smarter Manuscript Review

A woman pulls on her dark hair, showing graying roots. She looks frustrated, representing how stress can cause hair to go gray prematurely.

How Does Stress Cause Gray Hair?

Blue balls in the shape of a brain fit inside a drawing of a male person in profile, and pink balls in the shape of a brain fit inside of a drawing of a female person in profile, representing sex differences in the brain.

Sex Differences in the Brain Get Down to the Molecular Level

An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Rendered images of pharmaceutical pills surrounding a double-helix meant to represent DNA.

Long-Read Pharmacogenomics Solutions

Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

