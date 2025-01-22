extracellular vesicles
Trending
Universe 25 Experiment
A series of rodent experiments showed that even with abundant food and water, personal space is essential to prevent societal collapse, but Universe 25's relevance to humans remains disputed.
q.e.d: An AI Tool for Smarter Manuscript Review
A team of researchers developed q.e.d, an AI-powered system designed to deliver rigorous and constructive feedback on scientific manuscripts in minutes.
How Does Stress Cause Gray Hair?
Stress can accelerate the depletion of pigment-producing cell progenitors, which is a natural aging process. But this may be reversible to a certain extent.
Sex Differences in the Brain Get Down to the Molecular Level
Female and male brains are very similar, but on the level of molecular mechanisms, clear sex differences emerge, revealing paths to develop targeted drugs.
Multimedia
A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing
Individual NGS methods come with their own pros and cons, but automation optimization solutions exist for all NGS workflows.
Long-Read Pharmacogenomics Solutions
Long-read sequencing provides comprehensive information on the genome, yielding more interpretable pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data.