extrasensory perception

A Cornucopia of Sensory Perception
Mary Beth Aberlin | Sep 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Forget what you learned about humans having five senses. That goes double for non-human animals.
ESP on Trial
Catherine Offord | Sep 1, 2016 | 3 min read
In the 1930s, parapsychologist Joseph Banks Rhine aimed to use scientific methods to confirm the existence of extrasensory perception, but faced criticisms of dubious analyses and irreproducible results.
