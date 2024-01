Lateral flow tests for COVID-19 can be very accurate and specific when used as directed, but introducing acidic fluids can cause the tests’ detecting antibodies to clump, which may read as a positive result.

Sodas, Lemon Juice Cause False Positives in Rapid COVID-19 Tests

