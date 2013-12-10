ADVERTISEMENT
KU Leuven Investigates Whether Stem Cell Scientist Falsified Data
KU Leuven Investigates Whether Stem Cell Scientist Falsified Data
Papers from Catherine Verfaillie’s lab have been drawing fire for years.
University of Kentucky to Fire Professors for Research Misconduct
Chia-Yi Hou
| Aug 26, 2019
| 2 min read
The institution completed an internal investigation into two professors and a staff researcher for duplicating images and fudging data.
Prominent Cell Biologist Fired After Data Manipulation Investigation
Shawna Williams
| Apr 30, 2018
| 1 min read
The University of Tokyo confirmed last August that Yoshinori Watanabe tampered with research-related images, and dismissed him in late April.
Chemist Sues University Again
Jef Akst
| Feb 11, 2016
| 2 min read
Suvi Orr has filed suit against the University of Texas for the second time in two years in an attempt to prevent the school from revoking her PhD.
Back from the Blacklist?
Jef Akst
| May 8, 2014
| 2 min read
Disgraced psychology researcher Marc Hauser, who was found guilty of data fabrication and falsification during his time at Harvard, publishes two new papers.
Hwang Convictions Upheld
Jef Akst
| Feb 28, 2014
| 2 min read
Just two weeks after discredited stem cell scientist Woo Suk Hwang received a US patent for his fraudulent work, his luck runs short as his convictions of embezzlement and bioethics violations are upheld.
Scandalous GSK Paper Retracted
Bob Grant
| Dec 10, 2013
| 2 min read
The publication at the center of a June controversy for drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline is finally pulled from the literature.
