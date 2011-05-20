ADVERTISEMENT
fashion
TS 2014 Gift Guide
Kerry Grens
| Dec 19, 2014
| 3 min read
Presents for the scientists and science-lovers on your shopping list
Waste Not, Want Not
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Jun 1, 2014
| 4 min read
Researchers and entrepreneurs divert food waste from landfills by turning it into a variety of ingenious products.
Genetically Modified Fashion
Kate Yandell
| Jun 20, 2013
| 1 min read
Scientists have engineered silkworms to produce fluorescent fabrics.
Primal Fashion
Cristina Luiggi
| May 20, 2011
| 4 min read
Two sisters -- a developmental biologist and high-end fashion designer -- team up to develop a couture collection inspired by the first 1,000 hours of embryonic life.
