fingerprinting

UK Judges Receive Primers on Forensic Science
Catherine Offord | Mar 1, 2018 | 4 min read
Scientists in the U.K., in collaboration with members of the judiciary, have launched the first in a series of explanatory documents designed to help integrate science into the courtroom.
Fingerprints Yield Sex Info
Karen Zusi | Nov 5, 2015 | 2 min read
The amino acids left behind in a human fingerprint can be used to determine whether an individual is male or female.
