Tracking Invasive Fire Ants in Asia
Steve Graff | Nov 1, 2017 | 5 min read
These insect transplants have the potential to wreak economic havoc by outcompeting native insects and destroying crops.
Fire Ant Rafts
The Scientist Staff | Oct 31, 2017 | 1 min read
The invasive insects weathered extreme climatic conditions by banding together and riding out Hurricane Harvey's flood waters.
Check Out This 3-D Interactive Fire Ant Model
The Scientist Staff | Oct 30, 2017 | 1 min read
Explore the many facets of this invasive species.
Behavior Brief
Jenny Rood | May 21, 2015 | 6 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Kate Yandell | Aug 21, 2013 | 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
“Social” Chromosome Discovered
Sabrina Richards | Jan 16, 2013 | 3 min read
Researchers identify a chromosome in ants that influences colony social structure and, much like the mammalian Y sex chromosome, doesn’t recombine.
