Tracking Invasive Fire Ants in Asia
Steve Graff
| Nov 1, 2017
| 5 min read
These insect transplants have the potential to wreak economic havoc by outcompeting native insects and destroying crops.
Fire Ant Rafts
The Scientist
Staff
| Oct 31, 2017
| 1 min read
The invasive insects weathered extreme climatic conditions by banding together and riding out Hurricane Harvey's flood waters.
Check Out This 3-D Interactive Fire Ant Model
The Scientist
Staff
| Oct 30, 2017
| 1 min read
Explore the many facets of this invasive species.
Behavior Brief
Jenny Rood
| May 21, 2015
| 6 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Kate Yandell
| Aug 21, 2013
| 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
“Social” Chromosome Discovered
Sabrina Richards
| Jan 16, 2013
| 3 min read
Researchers identify a chromosome in ants that influences colony social structure and, much like the mammalian Y sex chromosome, doesn’t recombine.
