  flame retardants

flame retardants

DNA Is a Flame Retardant
Kate Yandell | Mar 13, 2013 | 1 min read
Cotton cloth coated with DNA from herring sperm does not burn.
Your Couch is Trying to Kill You
Bob Grant | Nov 29, 2012 | 2 min read
Researchers find that banned, flame-retardant chemicals, embedded in sofas and baby products, are still abundant in some US homes.
