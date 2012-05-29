ADVERTISEMENT
  3. flavor profile

Contributors
Diana Kwon | May 1, 2017 | 4 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the May 2017 issue of The Scientist.
Improving Tomato Flavor, Genetically
Bob Grant | Jan 26, 2017 | 2 min read
A sequencing blitz on the tomato genome reveals the genes that contribute most to tastiness.
Defining a Tasty Tomato
Sabrina Richards | May 29, 2012 | 2 min read
Scientists harness the power of metabolomics to characterize what makes tomatoes taste good.
