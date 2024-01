Syrris | May 27, 2021 | 1 min read

Syrris has joined the photochemistry movement with its new Asia Photochemistry Reactor. The latest addition to the company’s award-winning Asia Flow Chemistry range, the Asia Photochemistry Reactor enables a host of novel photochemistry applications in flow across a variety of sectors – including pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, agrochemicals and fine chemicals, as well as in academic institutions.