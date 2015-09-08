ADVERTISEMENT
EXCLUSIVE
White rabbits are held in place with transparent restraints in a research laboratory
Lawsuit Alleges USDA Secretly Relaxed Animal Welfare Inspections
A Harvard Law School lawsuit filed on behalf of animal welfare organizations accuses the United States Department of Agriculture of offloading the burden of inspecting animal research sites to a private third party, resulting in a system that the lawsuit describes as largely self-policing and less rigorous.
Animal Welfare Records Return to USDA Website
Jef Akst | Feb 20, 2020 | 2 min read
The inspection reports that had been removed a few years ago due to privacy concerns have resurfaced, pleasing animal rights advocates.
Using FOIA to Read Scientists’ Emails
Kerry Grens | Sep 8, 2015 | 2 min read
Journalists and activists use the Freedom of Information Act to expose academics’ relationships with industry.
