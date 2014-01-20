ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Pine Trees’ Fragrances Help Neighbors Battle Bark Beetles
Polluted air impedes the trees’ ability to read one another’s signals, a study finds.
Pine Trees’ Fragrances Help Neighbors Battle Bark Beetles
Pine Trees’ Fragrances Help Neighbors Battle Bark Beetles
Polluted air impedes the trees’ ability to read one another’s signals, a study finds.
Polluted air impedes the trees’ ability to read one another’s signals, a study finds.
Home
Subjects
forestry
forestry
Notable Science Quotes
The Scientist
Staff
| Sep 14, 2022
| 3 min read
Taking stock of the CDC's COVID-19 response, the importance of forest science, the evolutionary importance of chewing, and more
Book Excerpt from
Finding the Mother Tree
Suzanne Simard
| May 1, 2021
| 4 min read
In the book’s introduction, “Connections,” Suzanne Simard relates how her “perception of the woods has been turned upside down.”
How Trees Fare in Big Hurricanes
Amber Dance
| Feb 1, 2019
| 10+ min read
Forests are resilient, but researchers wonder if climate change will outpace their adaptations.
Diverse Forests Are Better at Accumulating Carbon
Catherine Offord
| Dec 1, 2018
| 2 min read
A higher species richness could boost plant communities’ ability to mitigate climate change, a study suggests.
Jason Holliday: Tree Tracker
Jef Akst
| Feb 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Associate Professor, Virginia Tech, Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation. Age: 37
Stopping Invasive Insects With Sex Appeal
Bob Grant
| Sep 17, 2014
| 2 min read
Researchers find a way to zap emerald ash borers using female decoys.
Older Trees Grow Faster
Bob Grant
| Jan 20, 2014
| 1 min read
Mature trees soak up more CO
2
than younger ones, a study shows, overturning a bit of botanical dogma.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT