a fuzzy black and tan beetle chews on the bark of a pine tree sapling, whose needles can be seen in the background
Pine Trees’ Fragrances Help Neighbors Battle Bark Beetles
Polluted air impedes the trees’ ability to read one another’s signals, a study finds.
man having grilled beef ribs
Notable Science Quotes
The Scientist Staff | Sep 14, 2022 | 3 min read
Taking stock of the CDC's COVID-19 response, the importance of forest science, the evolutionary importance of chewing, and more
a large, mossy cedar tree in a forest
Book Excerpt from Finding the Mother Tree
Suzanne Simard | May 1, 2021 | 4 min read
In the book’s introduction, “Connections,” Suzanne Simard relates how her “perception of the woods has been turned upside down.”
How Trees Fare in Big Hurricanes
Amber Dance | Feb 1, 2019 | 10+ min read
Forests are resilient, but researchers wonder if climate change will outpace their adaptations.
Diverse Forests Are Better at Accumulating Carbon
Catherine Offord | Dec 1, 2018 | 2 min read
A higher species richness could boost plant communities’ ability to mitigate climate change, a study suggests.
Jason Holliday: Tree Tracker
Jef Akst | Feb 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Associate Professor, Virginia Tech, Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation. Age: 37
Stopping Invasive Insects With Sex Appeal
Bob Grant | Sep 17, 2014 | 2 min read
Researchers find a way to zap emerald ash borers using female decoys.
Older Trees Grow Faster
Bob Grant | Jan 20, 2014 | 1 min read
Mature trees soak up more CO2 than younger ones, a study shows, overturning a bit of botanical dogma.
