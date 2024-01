A study links having a male twin with women’s educational, financial, and childbearing decisions. Researchers suspect prenatal exposure to testosterone may play a role.

Does Sharing the Womb with a Brother Affect Girls?

Does Sharing the Womb with a Brother Affect Girls?

Does Sharing the Womb with a Brother Affect Girls?

A study links having a male twin with women’s educational, financial, and childbearing decisions. Researchers suspect prenatal exposure to testosterone may play a role.

A study links having a male twin with women’s educational, financial, and childbearing decisions. Researchers suspect prenatal exposure to testosterone may play a role.