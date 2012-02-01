ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Freshman Research Initiative

Freshman Research Initiative

Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Feb 1, 2012 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the February 2012 issue of The Scientist.
Learning by Doing
Sarah L. Simmons | Feb 1, 2012 | 5 min read
Having freshmen perform research doesn’t just improve undergraduate learning, it convinces more students to become science majors.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT