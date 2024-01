Pairs of same-sex friends who reported strong connections when they first met had similar body odors, and body odor similarity predicted whether two strangers would hit it off.

Study: People “Click” Better When Their Body Odor Matches

Study: People “Click” Better When Their Body Odor Matches

Study: People “Click” Better When Their Body Odor Matches

Pairs of same-sex friends who reported strong connections when they first met had similar body odors, and body odor similarity predicted whether two strangers would hit it off.

Pairs of same-sex friends who reported strong connections when they first met had similar body odors, and body odor similarity predicted whether two strangers would hit it off.