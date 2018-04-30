ADVERTISEMENT
fund raising
Rare to the Rescue
Michael Yeaman and Victoria Jackson
| May 1, 2018
| 3 min read
Rarity is a strength, not a weakness, when lessons learned from rare disease patients buoy research and development to find cures for more common diseases.
Book Excerpt from
The Power of Rare
Victoria Jackson and Michael Yeaman
| Apr 30, 2018
| 3 min read
In chapter 4, “Building a Cure Machine,” author Victoria Jackson reveals the challenges in launching a foundation focused on funding research on a rare disease.
Fighting Canavan Disease
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 30, 2018
| 1 min read
Meet the family seeking to fund research into a rare disease that afflicts their two boys.
Eliza's Story
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 30, 2018
| 1 min read
Watch the viral video that helped the family of a child with Sanfilippo syndrome raise more than $2 million.
