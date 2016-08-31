ADVERTISEMENT
  3. G protein–coupled receptor

FDA Declares Kratom an Opioid. We’re Here to Explain What It Does.
Jim Daley | Feb 7, 2018 | 3 min read
The Scientist speaks with a clinical toxicologist to discuss how the supplement acts in the brain and what the agency's declaration means for research.
Odor, Taste, and Light Receptors in Unusual Locations
Sandeep Ravindran | Aug 31, 2016 | 2 min read
From the gut and airways to the blood, muscle, and skin, diverse sensory receptors are doing unconventional things.
