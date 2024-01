In the classroom or the laboratory, a new gel documentation system enables scientists to capture snapshots of their samples in real time.

Accessible Gel Imaging with a Cellphone

Accessible Gel Imaging with a Cellphone

In the classroom or the laboratory, a new gel documentation system enables scientists to capture snapshots of their samples in real time.

In the classroom or the laboratory, a new gel documentation system enables scientists to capture snapshots of their samples in real time.