generics

Teva Buys Allergan Generics for $40.5 Billion
Tracy Vence | Jul 27, 2015 | 2 min read
Meanwhile, Allergan acquires drug developer Naurex in a $560 million deal. 
Endo to Pay $8 Billion for Par
Bob Grant | May 19, 2015 | 1 min read
The deal would create one of the five biggest generic drugmakers in the U.S.
Drugmaker Teva Bids $40 Billion for Mylan
Bob Grant | Apr 23, 2015 | 2 min read
The Israel-based pharmaceutical company makes an unsolicited offer for a smaller, Netherlands-based rival as its main product faces competition from generics.
Opinion: Parachuting off the Patent Cliff
Sandra S. Lee | Dec 6, 2012 | 3 min read
As the United States edges ever closer to the dreaded fiscal cliff, the pharmaceutical industry approaches a precipice of its own.
