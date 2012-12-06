ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
generics
generics
Teva Buys Allergan Generics for $40.5 Billion
Tracy Vence
| Jul 27, 2015
| 2 min read
Meanwhile, Allergan acquires drug developer Naurex in a $560 million deal.
Endo to Pay $8 Billion for Par
Bob Grant
| May 19, 2015
| 1 min read
The deal would create one of the five biggest generic drugmakers in the U.S.
Drugmaker Teva Bids $40 Billion for Mylan
Bob Grant
| Apr 23, 2015
| 2 min read
The Israel-based pharmaceutical company makes an unsolicited offer for a smaller, Netherlands-based rival as its main product faces competition from generics.
Opinion: Parachuting off the Patent Cliff
Sandra S. Lee
| Dec 6, 2012
| 3 min read
As the United States edges ever closer to the dreaded fiscal cliff, the pharmaceutical industry approaches a precipice of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT