Home
Subjects
giant squid
giant squid
First Photo of Intact Giant Squid, 1874
Catherine Offord
| Jul 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Moses Harvey’s photograph brought the mysterious creature out of legend and into science.
The Earth's Changing Seas
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Jul 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Marine pathogens flourish in oceans that are warmer and more acidic.
Giant Squid Are a Single Species
Kate Yandell
| Mar 20, 2013
| 2 min read
Arciteuthis
from disparate locations around the world are genetically similar.
Eye of the Giant
Megan Scudellari
| Mar 15, 2012
| 3 min read
Soccer ball-sized eyes may help giant squid see distant predators in the deep, dark ocean.
