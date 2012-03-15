ADVERTISEMENT
giant squid

First Photo of Intact Giant Squid, 1874
Catherine Offord | Jul 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Moses Harvey’s photograph brought the mysterious creature out of legend and into science.
The Earth's Changing Seas
Mary Beth Aberlin | Jul 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Marine pathogens flourish in oceans that are warmer and more acidic.
Giant Squid Are a Single Species
Kate Yandell | Mar 20, 2013 | 2 min read
Arciteuthis from disparate locations around the world are genetically similar.
Eye of the Giant
Megan Scudellari | Mar 15, 2012 | 3 min read
Soccer ball-sized eyes may help giant squid see distant predators in the deep, dark ocean.
