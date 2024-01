The research, led by Russian biologist Denis Rebrikov, has not led to the birth of gene-edited babies—yet.

Deafness Gene GJB2 Edited in Human Eggs

Deafness Gene GJB2 Edited in Human Eggs

The research, led by Russian biologist Denis Rebrikov, has not led to the birth of gene-edited babies—yet.

The research, led by Russian biologist Denis Rebrikov, has not led to the birth of gene-edited babies—yet.