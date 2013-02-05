ADVERTISEMENT
Hadiyah-Nicole Green Targets Cancer With Lasers
Emily Makowski | Apr 1, 2020 | 3 min read
Spurred by family tragedy, the medical physicist wants to treat cancer in a new way.
fusarium oxysporum gold oxidation australia
Fungus Found in Australian Soil Can Oxidize Gold
Kerry Grens | May 24, 2019 | 1 min read
The chemical process may make the metal more soluble and move it closer to the Earth’s surface.
Stimulating Neurons with Light and Gold
Jef Akst | Mar 12, 2015 | 3 min read
Researchers develop a technique to trigger neural activity in culture using light to heat gold nanoparticles.
Green Gold
Tracy Vence | Jan 1, 2014 | 4 min read
It’s been decades since researchers confirmed the presence of gold in plants, but biogeochemical prospecting has yet to catch on.
Microbial Metallurgy
Bob Grant | Feb 5, 2013 | 1 min read
Meet the bacterium that pulls gold ions out of solution and forms tiny nuggets of the precious metal.
