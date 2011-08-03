ADVERTISEMENT
  google scholar citations

google scholar citations

Google Scholar Going Strong
Bob Grant | Jan 7, 2014 | 1 min read
Despite persistent rumors of its demise, the academic publishing arm of the search engine juggernaut shows no signs of slowing.
Google Launches Citation Stats
Jessica P. Johnson | Aug 3, 2011 | 1 min read
Another free academic citation tracking service adds more competition to the field.
