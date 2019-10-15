ADVERTISEMENT
woman smiling at camera
Renee Wegrzyn Tapped to Head ARPA-H
As the new agency’s director, the DARPA veteran will spearhead a high-risk, high-reward approach to biomedical research.
Renee Wegrzyn Tapped to Head ARPA-H






the White House on a sunny day
Biden Names National Monkeypox Response Coordinator
Shawna Williams | Aug 2, 2022 | 2 min read
FEMA official Robert Fenton and a deputy are charged with increasing access to tests, vaccines, and treatment.
a view of Washington, DC at night from across the river in Virginia
Reorganization Would Shift Responsibility for US Pandemic Response
Shawna Williams | Jul 21, 2022 | 2 min read
The Biden administration plans to elevate the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response to its own division in a bid to improve the response to current and future public health emergencies, The Washington Post reports.
Older woman with grey hair staring at the camera
Adriana Hoffmann, Botanist and Environmentalist, Dies at Age 82
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Apr 18, 2022 | 4 min read
Hoffmann traveled through Chile cataloging its rare flora. Later, she fought to defend the country’s forests from commercial deforestation.
President Biden meeting with a group of people in the oval office
Biden Orders More Research on Long COVID
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Apr 6, 2022 | 2 min read
A new presidential memorandum requires the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate a government-wide push to generate a research action plan for the condition.
Sign on front of a US embassy reads Embassy of the United States
Mysterious Havana Syndrome Not a Foreign Attack: CIA
Jef Akst | Jan 20, 2022 | 2 min read
Sharing interim findings of an investigation into strange illnesses among US diplomats and intelligence officials, the CIA says it’s unlikely that they are the result of directed energy or other weapon levied by an adversary.
blue and white building sign
Biden Picks Robert Califf to Head the FDA for a Second Time
Chloe Tenn | Nov 12, 2021 | 2 min read
The cardiologist was briefly the FDA Commissioner in the Obama Administration, and now has a second chance to act on plans he tried to implement during his first tenure.
photo of building with flag of Mexico
Scientists Face a Third Round of Charges by Mexican Government
Chloe Tenn | Oct 15, 2021 | 2 min read
Nearly three dozen of Mexico’s leading researchers are being accused of money laundering, embezzlement, and organized crime, a move other academics say is politically motivated.
UK Announces “High-Risk, High-Reward” Research Development Agency
Lisa Winter | Feb 23, 2021 | 2 min read
The program, known as ARIA, will be independent and scientist-led.
a sign reading "United States Environmental Protection Agency" on the side of a building
EPA Finalizes Much-Criticized “Transparency” Rule
Shawna Williams | Jan 5, 2021 | 3 min read
The regulation, which requires that the agency give preference to dose-response studies in which the underlying data are available, could downplay findings key to defining the dangers of pollution.
Robert May, Theoretical Ecologist Who Advised UK Gov’t, Dies
Jef Akst | Apr 30, 2020 | 2 min read
The Australian physicist-turned-biologist served as a top scientist in the UK government and president of the Royal Society, among other prestigious appointments.
Updated Aug 9
BARDA Director Departs Post Overseeing COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts
Jef Akst | Apr 22, 2020 | 3 min read
Rick Bright will no longer head the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and will instead work at the National Institutes of Health on diagnostics for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Trump Suspends WHO Funds, Alleges a Poor COVID-19 Response
Amy Schleunes | Apr 15, 2020 | 2 min read
President Donald Trump claims the World Health Organization failed to investigate early reports of the coronavirus, while public health experts argue that stripping the agency of its funding endangers us all.
Visiting Researcher Indicted for Failure to Disclose Military Role
Amy Schleunes | Feb 24, 2020 | 2 min read
The case of a lieutenant in the Chinese army who studied physics at Boston University points to broader vulnerabilities in US academia, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Florida Cracks Down on Foreign Government Involvement in Research
Emily Makowski | Jan 15, 2020 | 2 min read
Four University of Florida faculty members leave their jobs as a state committee that formed last month pledges to investigate individual researchers and institutions.
EPA Science Board Criticizes Proposed Regulatory Rollbacks
Emily Makowski | Jan 3, 2020 | 2 min read
Most of the panel’s members were appointed by the Trump administration.
Italy to Launch National Agency for Research
Jef Akst | Nov 13, 2019 | 2 min read
The country’s new government appears to have heard the call from academics for an independent body to distribute federal research funds.
industrial smokestacks emit smoke into the air
EPA Plans Modifications to Controversial Transparency Proposal
Shawna Williams | Nov 12, 2019 | 2 min read
The changes would further restrict which scientific findings can be used in drafting regulations.
Trump Picks Cancer Researcher Stephen Hahn for FDA Commissioner
Emily Makowski | Nov 4, 2019 | 2 min read
The radiation oncologist and chief medical executive at MD Anderson Cancer Center has not worked in government previously.
Hundreds of Scientists Declare Support for Extinction Rebellion
Ashley Yeager | Oct 15, 2019 | 2 min read
Signatories of the declaration say the need for governments to act on human-driven climate change is too urgent to stay silent.
