How Mange Remade an Ecosystem
A study traces the effects of a mite outbreak from the earth to the heavens.
A study traces the effects of a mite outbreak from the earth to the heavens.
Dozens of Genes Tied to Caribou’s Seasonal Migration
Maddie Bender
| May 2, 2022
| 2 min read
Researchers tracked the movements of endangered caribou and sequenced a portion of their genomes to determine which genes may influence migratory behavior.
Unravelling Memory’s Mysteries: A Profile of Elizabeth Buffalo
Diana Kwon
| May 1, 2020
| 9 min read
Studying nonhuman primates, the University of Washington neuroscientist has identified important features of the neural underpinnings of learning and memory.
Memories Can Distort the Brain’s GPS
Emma Yasinski
| Mar 28, 2019
| 4 min read
Two independent studies in rats find grid cells, which form the brain’s map, are more plastic than thought and are subject to the influence of reward.
