Post-menopausal orcas tied to an increase in calf survival by providing food, care, and guidance.

Grandmother Orcas Help Young Whales Survive and Thrive: Study

Grandmother Orcas Help Young Whales Survive and Thrive: Study

Grandmother Orcas Help Young Whales Survive and Thrive: Study

Post-menopausal orcas tied to an increase in calf survival by providing food, care, and guidance.

Post-menopausal orcas tied to an increase in calf survival by providing food, care, and guidance.