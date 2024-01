A review of more than two decades of data finds racial disparities in the success rate of National Science Foundation grant proposals.

NSF Grant Funding Is Racially Biased, Study Finds

NSF Grant Funding Is Racially Biased, Study Finds

A review of more than two decades of data finds racial disparities in the success rate of National Science Foundation grant proposals.

A review of more than two decades of data finds racial disparities in the success rate of National Science Foundation grant proposals.