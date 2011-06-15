ADVERTISEMENT
  3. grazing halos

Casting a Wide Eye
Cristina Luiggi | Feb 1, 2012 | 10+ min read
Scientists study a variety of large-scale biological phenomena from the vantage point of space.
Satellite images capture fish fear
Cristina Luiggi | Jun 15, 2011 | 2 min read
Scientists use Google Earth to observe the effects of predators on the feeding patterns of coral reef herbivores.
