ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
guest authorship
guest authorship
Week in Review: October 14–18
Tracy Vence
| Oct 18, 2013
| 3 min read
Ancient mosquito fossilized with blood meal; waste in academic research; the ethics of guest authorship; US government shutdown ends
Opinion: Honorary Authorship Is Antiquated Etiquette
Midhat H. Abdulreda
| Oct 16, 2013
| 4 min read
Though the practice may be well-intentioned, naming courtesy authors can hurt science and scientists.
So You Want to Write a Book?
Jef Akst
| Oct 1, 2012
| 8 min read
Advice on authoring a textbook, popular nonfiction, or even a novel
Opinion: Ghost Writing is Fraudulent
Simon Stern and Trudo Lemmens
| Nov 2, 2011
| 3 min read
A legal remedy is needed to curb unethical “guest authorship” in medical journals.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT