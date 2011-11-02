ADVERTISEMENT
guest authorship

Week in Review: October 14–18
Tracy Vence | Oct 18, 2013 | 3 min read
Ancient mosquito fossilized with blood meal; waste in academic research; the ethics of guest authorship; US government shutdown ends
Opinion: Honorary Authorship Is Antiquated Etiquette
Midhat H. Abdulreda | Oct 16, 2013 | 4 min read
Though the practice may be well-intentioned, naming courtesy authors can hurt science and scientists.
So You Want to Write a Book?
Jef Akst | Oct 1, 2012 | 8 min read
Advice on authoring a textbook, popular nonfiction, or even a novel
Opinion: Ghost Writing is Fraudulent
Simon Stern and Trudo Lemmens | Nov 2, 2011 | 3 min read
A legal remedy is needed to curb unethical “guest authorship” in medical journals.
