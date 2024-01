In this webinar, Bryan McQueen will discuss how a novel in vitro model of inflammatory bowel disease paves the way toward scientific discovery and developing cost-effective therapies.

A Novel Stem-Cell Derived In Vitro Model of Intestinal Inflammation

